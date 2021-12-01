Omicron Could Have Been Avoided If Europe Had Supplied Hoarded Vaccines to South African Nations

Britain has launched an urgent drive with the help of the military to administer third booster shots to its adult population by the end of January in the face of the new Omicron variant.

Governments around Europe are failing to see either that it is national-focused policies that may have given rise to the Omicron variant in the first place. Delivery of hoarded vaccines to poor southern African nations could well have halted the spread of the virus that led to the emergence of this new mutation. Vast quantities of hoarded virus have subsequently had to be destroyed because they went out of date just lying around.

As of now, only about 3% of the population of low-income countries is fully vaccinated as compared to the vast majority in the richer countries. And in these countries the unvaccinated people have opted out of choice, for far-right political reasons or out of personal choices. The poor in Africa have been sitting hungry for life-saving vaccines locked away in giant refrigerators around Europe.

The global vaccine production by the end of this year will be 12 billion doses, enough to fully vaccinate the adult population around the world. But Britain has ordered nine doses for every single person. A similar proportion has been ordered or kept in stock in the US and around Western Europe. Governments are preparing for up to a seventh wave of the virus from the present third or fourth sweeping Europe. But they have lost sight both in perception and policy that no one is safe until everyone is safe. That obvious observation has been around since the start of the pandemic, but it seems less than obvious to Western European governments.

>Imbalance

The World Health Organization ambassador for global health financing and former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, said, “Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put the vaccines in the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us." In the absence of mass vaccination, “Covid is not only spreading uninhibited among unprotected people but is mutating, with new variants emerging out of the poorest countries and now threatening to unleash themselves on even fully vaccinated people in the richest countries of the world," Brown wrote in The Guardian.

South Africa has achieved an average 27% vaccination but the numbers in its rural areas are very small, he says. Vaccination remains low in much of southern Africa as in fact all around Africa. As a consequence, “the whole of the continent is justifiably angry because their own efforts to vaccinate have been impeded for months by the neo-colonisation of the European Union."

The savage irony is not lost in Africa that the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine is produced in South Africa but then exported out of Africa into the European Union. But it is from South Africa that the new variant of the virus has travelled to Britain and elsewhere in Europe. All of Europe is now scrambling to protect itself against a virus that it failed to, and is continuing to fail to deal with at its source.

>India

The numbers of doses handed out in India closely matches its share of the world population. But all of Africa that has a population about that of India has covered less than a sixth of the numbers India has. India still has a long way to go before its entire population is fully vaccinated. Across Africa, the challenge is far greater. India with its own needs has still supplied more vaccines to some of the poorest nations than have most of the rich European nations.

The World Health Organisation warned of a “shocking imbalance" in global distribution of vaccines back in April this year. Since then the imbalance has only worsened. The Omicron variant ought to have brought a reminder that narrow national policies can boomerang upon the rich nations. And yet this new wave has only driven Europe into implementing even narrower vaccination policies with more resources being diverted into yet more hoarding.

