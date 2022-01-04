Omicron: EU Nations, US Post Fresh Covid Surges

Omicron continued to ravage across the US and Europe replacing the Delta variant to become the dominant strain causing record infections among its citizens.

The United States recorded 254,091 cases on Monday, according to data shared by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Several states in the US reported their record surges since last year with backlogs caused due to the holiday season adding to the tally.

Health officials of US state Arizona said the state recorded 14,192 new cases, according to news agency AP. Arizona earlier recorded more than 17,000 cases last year on January 3. Arizona is among other states which reported a record seven-day average with 3,134 new Covid-19 cases, registering a spike of 13% compared to the earlier record of 2,767 cases per day for the seven days during November last year. Oregon also joined Kansas in registering a record seven-day high, while Mississippi reported a rise in hospitalizations due to Covid.

New York, Washington and Florida are among the states with a high caseload with New York’s positivity rate currently at 33%, according to a Reuters report.

The US currently has 14.51 million active cases and has recorded 2,564 fresh Covid-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 848,826.

Omicron continues to infect Europe

European nations and the UK face a fresh challenge of rising Covid-19 cases as Omicron replaces the Delta variant in several nations. The UK reported 157,758 fresh cases on Monday, recording a surge following the Christmas and the New Year’s holidays. UK PM Boris Johnson said that the rising number of cases could mean more pressure on the National Health Service (NHS), UK’s healthcare system, and could last for a few weeks.

“We’ve to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more," Johnson was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands also reported a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases. France, where parliamentarians are debating the introduction of a vaccine pass, recorded 67,461 fresh cases on Monday. Germany and Italy recorded 26,345 and 68,052 respectively.

Netherlands and Spain, where widespread demonstrations were held against Covid rules and vaccine mandates, also saw a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Spain recorded close to 100,000 fresh cases with the nation’s health agency reporting 93,190 new cases and 42 deaths. Dutch health agency reported 14,536 new cases with 14 deaths.

Australia cases cross 500,000-mark

Australia on Tuesday reported that it has crossed the grim tally of 500,000 Covid-19 cases as the nation reported 43,852 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 543,839. The nation also reported four deaths taking the death toll to 2,270. Australia’s most-populous state, New South Wales, reported 23,131 cases with more than 1,300 people hospitalized. The other Australian state Victoria also reported 14,020 cases on Tuesday and said that more than 500 patients are hospitalized with more than 100 in intensive case, news agency AP reported.

