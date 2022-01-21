Omicron in Europe: France To Ease Restrictions; Austria Introduces Vaccine Mandate

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to cause record infections in several European countries. Despite record cases, some European nations are easing Covid-19 restrictions while also pushing for vaccine mandates in a bid to arrest the spread of Covid-19. Here is the latest from what is happening in Europe.

France to ease Covid-19 rules

French prime minister Jean Castex earlier on Wednesday said that the French government will ease Covid-19 rules in the first week of February. The announcement by Castex comes at a time when France recorded more than 300,000 cases for more than a week.

Advertisement

Castex also hoped that mandating vaccine passes will help in easing the rest of the Covid-19 regulations in a bid to help French citizens return to normalcy. Starting February 2, the French authorities will lift the cap on audience limits for concert halls, sporting matches and other events. It will also end the restrictions imposed on nightclubs allowing them to open from February 16.

Govts toughen stance on anti-vaxxers

Vaccine mandates in Europe could become more common as governments adopt aggressive stances following a record rise in the number of cases. The Austrian parliament voted in favour of a vaccination mandate which requires Austrians to get vaccinated and will charge the non-vaccinated with a $4,100 fine.

The move comes amid anti-vaxxers holding regular protests demanding that the government rescind its rule and allow ‘people to have basic freedom and rights’. There are only a handful of countries where the government has made vaccination mandatory and Austria, this week, became the first in the EU to implement such a rule.

Advertisement

The Austrian parliament cast 137 votes in favour and 33 votes against the new legislation with some in the far-right not impressed with the new rule.

Anti-vaxxers not allowed to dine in Poland

Advertisement

A Polish restaurant owner earlier this week told patrons to get vaccinated or get out. Marcin Wojtasik, a restaurateur, told news agency Reuters that owing to lesser vaccination numbers, some in the hospitality industry took matters into their own hands.

Poland, like Austria, has low vaccination coverage and is also amid a surge propelled by the Omicron variant. “It was a very unpopular decision, there were some very strong reactions. But not for our usual customers. They’ve taken it very well," Wojtasik was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Advertisement

The Reuters report also highlighted that only 56% of the Polish citizens have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with many citizens sceptical of the vaccines in several parts of the country.

Poland’s health ministry, according to the report, is concerned that due to pandering to the right-wing vote bank, the government is failing to take decisions on the pandemic based on science. It also highlighted that thirteen of 17 members of Poland’s Medical Council advising the prime minister resigned for the reasons cited above.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.