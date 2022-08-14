On Pakistan's 'Diamond Jubilee', Nation Steeped in Crisis as Major Parties Hold Divisive Campaigns

Amid the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the country seemed to be wrapped up in turmoil following political change earlier this year. Instead of revelling in Jinnah’s motto of ‘faith, unity and discipline’ 75 years after the country’s conception, Pakistan is instead becoming a ‘brand of crises’.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif, had held a big power show at the Lahore Hockey Stadium called “Haqeeqi Azadi". On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) also carried out a “Nazria Pakistan Conference and Rally".

Imran Khan had invited his workers from all over Pakistan to join his Lahore Jalsa. PTI supporters also installed screens in different cities including Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to listen in to Khan’s address.

Meanwhile, the TLP too had called on its workers to gather at Faizabad on Saturday, as the party planned to organise its rally and conference from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad interchange. For this purpose, TLP workers closed the Faizabad and the Murree road in Rawalpindi.

Due to both the parties’ rallies and processions, roads in Lahore and twin cities were blocked the whole day. Traffic was diverted and people were stuck for hours.

Khan’s Warning

Khan held an impressively large power show in Lahore for celebrating 75th Independence Day and emphasis on “Real Freedom" once again.

He criticized other party leaders for corruption and accused them of ‘being slaves of America’. But at the same time, Khan clarified that he was not Anti-America. He wanted friendship with the US, he had said. This is a latest sharp switch of Imran Khan from his previous stance regarding the US.

Earlier Khan had accused America for conspiring against him, which led to his fall.

Imran Khan further said that he will make ‘any deals with anyone’. “Those who are trying to bring Nawaz Sharif back in September and equating me with that absconder. Listen me carefully, I will not make this happen, I will not do any deal."

He also warned that some people were trying to create clashes between the PTI and Army.

On Independence Day, rather talking on unity and development of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again criticised institutions for conspiring against him. He accused the Chief Election Commissioner for ‘rigging’ the bypolls in Punjab and called him a cowardly man, saying that he could not have borne a ‘shoe or boot on his back’, he had teamed up with the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

TLP’s Cryptic Words

And before the TLP’s ‘Pakistan Ideology March and Conference’, the party chief, before addressing a rally at Faizabad Interchange, led a procession starting from Liaquat Bagh in Islamabad’s twin city of Rawalpindi.

A large number of TLP workers and supporters participated in the rally and procession, carrying banners, placards and TLP flags.

Saad Hussain Rizvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan has said that “some elements were fooling the country and the nation just for political interests" and those asking for forgiveness from the US should have mercy on the people of Pakistan.

“The child has been nurtured, the nation cannot experiment any more. Soon we will see the spectacle of the twelfth player," he said in a cryptic show of words.

“The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan has not made its push yet. But they know how to take their rights and persuade. Kashmiris were sold at the price of penny, How much do you want to divide Pakistan?" he added.

The TLP chief lamented that while half of the country was under the spell of torrential rains, politicians were fighting each other and playing ‘Jail- Jail’.

