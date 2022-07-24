One Dead, Six Injured in Shooting at Seattle Suburb in Washington; No Arrests Yet

A 32-year-old man was confirmed dead and six others were injured after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department, in a press released posted on Twitter, said it was “not an active shooter situation" in the suburb, which is about 15 minutes from Seattle. The police were called before 1 a.m. on Saturday and in addition to the victims, had to “deal with a large agitated crowd."

The deceased male is a 32-year-old Tacoma man; six other victims suffered gunshot injuries of varying severity, and are being treated at local hospitals, the released said.

An initial investigation indicated a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said. They have not been able to determine what the argument was about and no arrests have been made.

The department said multiple agencies were called to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Renton Police.

