IPL Auction 2022

Detailed view
IPL Auction Live Blog
Home » News » World » One Killed, 42 Injured in Bus Blast in China's Shenyang City; Probe Underway

One Killed, 42 Injured in Bus Blast in China's Shenyang City; Probe Underway

Local police said the incident happened at the junction of Huanghe Street and Ningshan Road in Shenyang's Huanggu District. (Image: Reuters)
Local police said the incident happened at the junction of Huanghe Street and Ningshan Road in Shenyang's Huanggu District. (Image: Reuters)

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Advertisement
PTI
Beijing // Updated: February 12, 2022, 21:58 IST

At least one person was killed and 42 others injured when a bus exploded in Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Saturday, police said. Two of the injured sustained critical injuries.

Local police said the incident happened at the junction of Huanghe Street and Ningshan Road in Shenyang’s Huanggu District. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang due to the explosion, but the bus did not catch fire, state-run CGTN reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 12, 2022, 21:58 IST