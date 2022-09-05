‘One of Longest Job Interviews in History’: Liz Truss’s First Speech as New UK PM, Conservative Party Leader. Full Text Here

Liz Truss, the former foreign secretary and the MP from South West Norfolk, has been chosen as England’s next prime minister and as the leader of the Tories. She will take over the role of the prime minister and enter the 10, Downing Street after she meets Queen Elizabeth II at the Balmorals in Scotland.

After being announced as winner of the elections by 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady, Liz Truss gave a speech to the gathering at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Here’s the full text of her speech:

“It is an honour to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. I want to thank the 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady. I want to thank the party staff for organising the one of the longest job interviews in history."

“I want to thank my family, friends and political colleagues. I want to thank Rishi Sunak."

“The competition showed the breadth and depth of talent in our Conservative party. I am incredibly grateful for your support. It has been a hard-fought contest."

“I want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine. And you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

“Friends and colleagues, thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party. The greatest political party on Earth. I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people."

“Our beliefs in freedom, ability to control your own life, in low taxes and personal responsibility and I know that is why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019. I intend to deliver what we promised to those voter across the country."

“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a conservative."

“And my friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy."

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."

“And I will deliver on the National Health Service."

“But we all will deliver for our country. And I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative party, our brilliant members of parliament and peers, our fantastic counsellors, our MSs, our MSPs, all of our councillors and activists and members right across our country. Because, my friends, I know that we will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver."

“And we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024. Thank you."

