'One Sun, One World, One Grid': PM Modi's Back-to-Roots Pitch at COP26 Climate Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to go back to our roots to resolve the global climate crisis even as he asserted that accelerating, innnovating and deploying clean technology is key. “Our ancient texts dictates that all life and energy emanates from the Sun. Till we were one with the Sun, the earth thrived. The moment we moved away from the Sun…we began to suffer," he said while addressing the COP26 climate summit.

“We need to find our way back. One Sun, One World, One Grid is our solution. A global grid will help us gain more energy and make availability easy. It will also help us reduce our carbon foot print," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also highlighted the need to ensure transparent climate finance as part of important aspects in infrastructure creation during a roundtable event initiated by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit. He participated in a Build Back Better for the World (B3W) roundtable, which included addresses by Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The PM underlined the need to ensure 4 aspects in infrastructure creation: Climate resilience, incorporating traditional knowledge; prioritising poor & vulnerable; and sustainable & transparent finance that respects the sovereignty & territorial integrity of all countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said with reference to the event. India has been objecting to Chinese infrastructure building in its neighbourhood under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Under the BRI, China and Pakistan are building many infrastructure projects, including in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

(The Conversation) COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, is the latest in a series of meetings through which the world’s governments attempt to deal with climate change. COP stands for Conference of the Parties: these 197 parties are the United Nations member countries, plus a few small non-UN member countries and the European Union, all of whom support the Framework Convention on Climate Change. This was set up in 1992 to organise a global response to what most people then called the greenhouse effect. It’s COP26 simply because this is the 26th meeting.

