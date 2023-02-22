Kharkiv, the Ukrainian city liberated months ago from Russian troops, continues to strive on a diet of hope and spirit amidst the devastation all around the city.

This city has been bombed as no other in Ukraine has been. Once Ukraine’s Pearl of the East, Kharkiv is the picture of ruins today. A board with words ‘Kharkiv Hero’ inscribed on it, stands triumphantly overlooking the historic Maidan or Freedom Square.

Kharkiv’s tragedy is partly due where it is located. Lying merely 40 kms from the Russian border - when Russia respects borders, that is – it was a main target for oncoming Russian troops when the invasion started on February 24, 2022 last year.

Currently, it sits 40 kms from the Russian border due to Ukrainian counteroffensive launched between July and September which drove away the troops.

However, the city still remains within shelling distance. Russia does not require expensive guided missiles to hit Kharkiv, shelling is enough to damage the city.

Shelling Kharkiv is an easy option for the Russians as they are not worried about accuracy. Over the past one year, Russians have hit many civilian residences, killing thousands.

Kharkiv’s population has decreased from pre-war two million to a mere 800,000 – which means over 1.2 million people have evacuated the city and tens of thousands of them have died.

This has not led to any respite from the continuous shelling which continues to strike infrastructure and kill people on a daily basis.

The intensity may have decreased signalling that Russia could well be running out of its precision - and expensive - missiles.

Return

Despite the ongoing shelling, those who left Kharkiv – due to the continuous shelling – are now returning to their city. “I had moved to Italy seven months earlier," says Yulia, walking her dog around the square.

“But I came back because this is my home, and I want to do what I can to rebuild its economy," the Kharkiv resident tells CNN-News18.

“This is an amazing city," Dmitry tells CNN-News18. “I am just so fond of it. I couldn’t dream of leaving."

When questioned about the ongoing bombing and missile strikes, Dmitry remains unperturbed. “I am not scared and we are now countering them very effectively," says Dmitry.

Yulia does not worry particularly about Kharkiv, and not for the best reason.

“The fact is that nowhere in Ukraine is safe. The sirens that blare out the air raid warnings are something all of Ukraine has learnt to live with," she says.

The number of residents returning to their city is relatively small and does not signal any reverse exodus. But there are signs that this trickle could develop into a stronger narrative. Citizens returning to Kharkiv say they found that their loyalty does not carry much meaning if they do not live in it to rebuild it.

Faith

It’s an extraordinary display of faith in a city with an extraordinary fate.

The bombings and the attacks are not over; the air raid alarm sounds severe times a day, as well as at night.

People die in bombings and missile strikes every week. No one has the time to be brave when a missile is headed towards them and it wouldn’t help a lot if they did.

The danger and the destruction - and the deaths - are upon its residents every other day.

And yet people continue with faith in Kharkiv, in Ukraine, in themselves. Above all in the armed forces standing between them and the Russians.

Not a lot of people speak of faith in God; it’s hard to find one that does not have faith in the Ukrainian military.

