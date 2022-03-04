Operation Ganga: Over 600 Indians Evacuated Overnight, At Least 7,000 More To Return In Next 2 Days

India brought back 210 stranded citizens and students on two C-17 Indian Air Force aircrafts early Friday morning. The flight landed in Hindon Air Base near New Delhi. The stranded citizens boarded the flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital city Budapest. Union minister of state Ajay Bhatt received the students, news agency ANI reported.

Another special flight carrying 219 Indian nationals from Romania also landed in New Delhi. The special flight operated by airline operator IndiGo departed from capital city Bucharest on Thursday. Union ministers Kailash Choudhary and Nisith Pramanik greeted the students in the airport upon their arrival.

An Air India flight also brought 185 stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine on Friday morning, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

Till the time of writing this report more than 600 students were evacuated from the conflict-torn Ukraine. The Union ministry of external affairs earlier said that 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days.

Meanwhile, Union minister General (Retd) VK Singh said that a student from Kyiv was shot and was taken back midway, news agency ANI reported.

Four ministers have also been deployed at nations bordering Ukraine to help with evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine. Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh have stationed themselves in Hungary, Romanian and Moldova, Slovakia and Poland respectively.

Union minister General (Retd) VK Singh said that some students were remaining in Poland as they have friends and relatives there. “We have sent back 7 flights in the last 3 days with around 200 Indian citizens on each flight. Some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends there have decided to stay. They’re safe in Poland," the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union minister further added that four more flights from Poland’s Rzeszow and one from Warsaw will leave tomorrow. “We are trying to evacuate 800-900 students as they don’t have spaces to stay here. We have made a temporary arrangement but they will not be as comfortable," Singh further added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.