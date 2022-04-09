Opposition Calls Imran Khan Psychopath, Maryam Asks Him To Leave For India | Top Developments

The opposition on Saturday hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan for holding democracy hostage and of being in contempt of court for delaying the vote of no-confidence.

The opposition said that the Pakistan top court decided to ensure that there is a bright future for Pakistan but cried foul when the government allegedly was delaying the no-confidence motion.

Here are the top developments from Islamabad:

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan a psychopath in a tweet. “One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc and bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH," Maryam said in a tweet. Maryam Nawaz also hit out at Imran Khan over his praise of India and India’s foreign policy. A video which has gone viral shows Imran visibly emotional while addressing the nation and says that he respects India’s foreign policy which does not allow the nation to bow down in front of foreign powers. Nawaz said that if Imran Khan likes India so much then he should leave Pakistan for India. “If you like India so much then shift there and leave the life of Pakistan," the PML(N) leader said. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the previous verdict but due to shortened Ramadan timings and less court staff the review petition could not be filed, people familiar with developments told CNN-News18. Imran Khan’s cabinet minister and Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that the opposition are trying to buy senators. He also said that Saturday could be his last day in the National Assembly. The Pakistan prime minister, however, is yet to make a statement regarding the current situation. Prime minister Imran Khan was also not present in the Pakistan national assembly. Qureshi pointed out, however, that the constitutional crisis was part of Pakistan’s history. He alleged that an elected government was being voted out and people are watching a majority government turn into a minority government. He repeated allegations levelled against the US by Imran Khan and said that US NSA called his Pakistan counterpart warning against Imran Khan’s visit to Russia.

