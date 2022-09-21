‘Our Two Faiths Have Lived…’: Leicester’s Hindu, Muslim Community Elders Call for Communal Amity

Muslim and Hindu community leaders have come forward in Leicester urging the youth from the both communities to exercise restraint and restore peace in the city.

A video of Pradyumna Das, the president of Leicester’s ISKCON temple, reading out a joint statement calling for calm has surfaced on social media showing community elders visibly concerned about the violence in Leicester.

“This is a statement of unity between the Hindu and Muslim community. We, the family of Leicester stand in front of you, not only as Hindus and Muslims, but as brothers and sisters. Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city for over half a century. We arrived in this city together. We faced the same challenges together," Pradyumna Das said.

“We fought our racist haters togethers, and collectively made this city a beacon of diversity. That is why, today, we are saddened and heartbroken to see the eruption of tension and violence, physical attacks on innocent individuals and unwarranted damage to property are not a part of a decent society, and indeed, not part of our faiths. What we have seen is not what we are about," Das said.

He further added: “Our message to anyone that sows disharmony between us is clear: we will not let you succeed. We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques, and mandirs alike — whether provocation with loud music, flag bearing, derogatory chants, or physical attacks against the fabric of worship. This is not acceptable nor upheld by our faiths. The city has no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division."

The Indian High Commission also condemned the violence and called for protection of those affected following the incidents.

According to a report, violence broke out after a restaurant owner from the Pakistani community disrespected the Indian flag last month following a match between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams. Tensions exacerbated after unruly mobs from Birmingham were brought to Leicester following Pakistan’s victory in another match against India, who then attacked the city’s Hindu residents.

Fresh tensions arose in the Midlands after an unruly mob, mostly consisting of youth from the Pakistani community, staged a violent protest outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick.

