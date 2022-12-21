Ouster of Pedro Castillo: Mexican Envoy to Peru Ordered to Leave Lima Within 72 Hours

Peru ordered Mexican ambassador to Lima Pablo Monroy to leave within 72 hours after Mexico granted asylum to the ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and his family.

Castillo was removed from his post after he tried to dissolve the Congress. Authorities in Peru are investigating him on charges of rebellion against the state and of participating in conspiracy.

Peru was angered by the joint statement released by Mexico’s government, along with leftist-led Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia, issued a joint statement where they said that Castillo was the victim of “undemocratic harassment."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his support to embattled Castillo and said that his removal was undemocratic.

Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican foreign minister, on Tuesday said the Mexican government was negotiating safe passage for the family of Pedro Castillo.

They were lodged inside Mexico’s embassy in the Peruvian capital Lima. Peru foreign minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi said safe passage was granted.

But the decision angered Peru and Pablo Monroy was declared ‘persona non grata’ by the government.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said Monroy was being expelled because Mexico’s highest office-bearers made repeated statements about Peru’s political situation.

The Peruvian opposition leader Maria del Carmen Alva accused Mexico of sheltering a corrupt leader.

Peru’s first lady Lilia Paredes is also under investigation for alleged involvement in a money laundering network that could also implicate Castillo.

Castillo tried to dissolve the Congress earlier this year as he was facing an impeachment vote.

The legislative body was controlled by the opposition and they defied him and voted overwhelmingly for his removal.

Castillo’s bodyguards also barred him from seeking refuge at the Mexican embassy in Lima.

Hours later, his vice president, Dina Boluarte, was sworn in as the country’s new president.

Boluarte has pushed for early polls and on Tuesday, Peru inched closer to polls as lawmakers voted in favour of the proposals.

The elections were scheduled for 2026 but this means the elections could now be contested in two years in April 2024.

There are tensions between pro and anti-Castillo groups as both sides have taken to the streets of Lima with their demands.

(with inputs from Reuters and the BBC)

