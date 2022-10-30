Over 10,000 Visitors Gather to Celebrate Diwali at First Hindu Temple Site in UAE's Abu Dhabi​

Colours, lights and food fused with joy and tradition illuminated the site of the first Hindu temple in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on the occasion of Diwali. The festivities at the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar-Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir were attended by over 10,000 visitors for the third consecutive year.

The celebrations began Sunday morning and continued throughout the day. Visitors were greeted with a traditional welcome at the entrance by a colourful Rangoli, an ornate floor design made from coloured powder, displaying various traditional Hindu symbols, according to an official statement.

Hundreds of dignitaries joined in the celebrations, including the Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence of UAE Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan. After lighting a lamp, Sheikh Al Nahayan wished everyone a very happy and luminous Diwali. “May the light of Diwali fill your homes with abundance and bless your relationships with joy and laughter as you share this wonderful celebration," he was quoted as saying.

The minister said Diwali is a global celebration that unites people irrespective of religion or nationality. “I share in your joy as you rejoice in your victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is a global celebration that unites people irrespective of religion, culture, nationality, or caste."

He said Diwali has become an important event in UAE in celebrating the culture and traditions of India and wished people opportunities for enriching and enhancing peace, love, tolerance and human fraternity.

Al Nahayan was previously guided by Brahmvihari Swami head of BAPS Middle East at the under-construction site of the temple. Praising the stone structure, carvings and pillars of the temple, the minister said, “this Mandir is going to be iconic and unique. The craftsmanship is intricate and amazing and the place will help spread global harmony."

Other dignitaries at the event included India Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir and the Republic of Paraguay Ambassador to the UAE Jose Aguero Avila.

Well-wishers enjoyed an intricate and decorative display of 1,200 food dishes for the most significant ritual of Diwali, ‘Annakut’ in which devotees offer ‘a mountain of food’ in offering to gods and celebrate the beginning of the Hindu New Year. An exhibition celebrating 100 years of the BAPS spiritual leader Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj was also held.

Ahead of the festivities, 400 volunteers, comprising of young and old members, helped in decorations, preparations for events for children and setting the stage for the ‘Annakut.’

In addition, visitors were able to witness deeply rooted cultural programmes including devotional songs performed by prominent Indian communities.

Speaking about the event, Sharad Parmar said, “My family and I had an amazing time celebrating and visiting the BAPS Mandir. As we entered the site, we were greeted by courteous volunteers right from the parking lot."

Another visitor Nikita Odedra from London said she was impressed with the decorations within the marquee upon her first visit to the site with her family. “I am deeply moved after reading detailed history leading up to the construction of the Mandir and the BAPS organization," she said.

Catering to all age groups, the BAPS Hindu Mandir has set up a fun fair area for children, wherein they participated in a variety of interactive activities and insightful games teaching them the significance of the festival and family values, as well as, the importance of community service through the volunteers whom organized and conducted the entire event under the guidance of the Saints.

In keeping with the Diwali and Hindu New Year’s sentiments of giving and expression of gratitude, a blood camp was organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank in which visitors could support the community and those in need.

The construction of the temple is scheduled to be completed by February 2024.

