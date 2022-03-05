Over 66,200 Ukrainian Men Have Returned from Abroad to Fight, Says Defence Minister

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia’s invasion.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible," Reznikov said in an online post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.