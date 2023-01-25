The Pakistan election commission on Wednesday asked authorities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to decide the dates for elections following the dissolution of the respective assemblies, the Dawn reported. Caretaker governments were installed in both provinces earlier this month.

The Pakistan election commission suggested that elections be held between April 9 and 13 in Punjab and between April 15 and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Dawn reported.

The head of the Punjab government is currently caretaker chief minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and the KP government is headed by Mohammad Azam Khan. Both of them were sworn-in as caretaker chief ministers over the weekend after the dissolution of the two respective assemblies.

The KP assembly was dissolved on January 18, four days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The plan to dissolve these two assemblies was brewing since December. Both were under the rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. Khan has attempted to use the dissolution of assemblies in a bid to force the central government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into announcing snap polls.

Imran Khan on several occasions said that the dissolution of the assemblies were done because he wanted to “disassociate from the current corrupt political system" as he was in power in those two provinces.

The ECP, according to the Dawn, sent letters to principal secretaries to the governor of the two provinces on Wednesday. It cited Article 224 of the Constitution which says general election of an assembly must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

“When the National Assembly or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of ninety days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than fourteen days after the conclusion of the polls," Article 224 of the Pakistan constitution says.

The ECP also said that the election date must not exceed April 13 for Punjab and April 17 for KP.

Governors of both provinces were reminded not to exceed the proposed dates.

