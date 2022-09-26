Pak Fin Min Ismail’s Verbal Resignation from UK Shows Nawaz’s Clout on PML(N); Ishaq Dar to Take Over Portfolio

Pakistan woke up to the news of finance minister Miftah Ismail’s resignation on Monday. He is the fifth finance minister to resign in less than four years. Ismail said he verbally stepped down on Sunday night via a tweet.

“In a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif today, I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister. Pakistan Paindabad," Miftah Ismail tweeted.

Ishaq Dar will take over the portfolio and face the daunting challenge of reshaping the economy burdened by debts and the record-breaking floods which has inundated large portions of the South Asian country.

The resignation of Miftah Ismail comes while he is away from Islamabad. He said the resignation came after deliberations with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. Ismail served twice as Pakistan’s foreign minister.

His tweet also indicates that former PM Nawaz Sharif still controls the running of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).

He faces allegations of corruption and wrongdoing. Nawaz Sharif’s family is named in the Panama Papers leak in April 2016 and were accused of owning undeclared firms and assets offshore.

It says that the Sharifs used these firms for money laundering and to buy foreign assets, which includes an apartment next to London’s Hyde Park. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his alleged involvement. He and his kin were released in September 2018.

Other than the Panama Papers case, the former prime minister is also accused of wrongdoing in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills shares money laundering case.

Pakistan’s new finance minister Ishaq Dar is also not a stranger to controversies. Dar was declared an absconder in 2017 and a proclaimed offender after Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused him of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

He will return to Pakistan on Wednesday but his return has been made possible only after an accountability court in Islamabad suspended on Friday the arrest warrant against him in an alleged corruption case.

(with inputs from the Dawn)

