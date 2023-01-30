Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit to Russia on Sunday. Bhutto will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday for official talks.

Bhutto was received by senior officials of Russia’s foreign ministry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia and other officials, Dawn reported.

According to the Foreign Office, Bhutto is visiting Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

He will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides will deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, a statement said.

“I’ve been invited to speak at the international luncheon of the annual National Prayer Breakfast and will make an in-and-out trip for that," Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari reportedly said.

Earlier on Jan 19, a Russian delegation led by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov had visited Islamabad to discuss bilateral economic and trade relations, with a focus on export of oil and gas to Pakistan.

The high-level Russian delegation visited Pakistan to explore possibilities of providing oil to cash-strapped Pakistan. It is believed that the visit of Bilawal would help to expedite the supply of Russian oil to Pakistan.

Bilawal is also expected to visit US in March to attend a UN conference on Muslim women. He is also likely to attend another UN event in New York on March 15 to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the report added.

