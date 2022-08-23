Pak Govt Files Fresh Cases against Imran, Other PTI Leaders over Islamabad Rally: News18 Shares Details

Pakistan’s government on Tuesday lodged two more cases against Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan as well as other leaders of his party for violation of section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons).

According to details available with CNN-News18, the federal government has lodged cases against Khan and other PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed, Sheikh Rasheed, and Asad Umer.

PTI leaders Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan have also been named in the cases filed at the Aabpara police station of Islamabad.

The former PM and PTI leaders have been booked for organising a rally in Islamabad last week.

The complaint also mentioned a violation of section 2 (restriction on the use of loudspeakers) of the Control of Loudspeaker and Sound Amplifiers Act, 1965, said sources.

Around 1,000 to 1,200 PTI supporters had gathered near Islamabad’s Zero Point Interchange “on orders of Imran" and carried the party’s flags, the police say.

The former prime minister had urged the public to take to the streets against party leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and the revoking of the license of ARY News. The police later imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

