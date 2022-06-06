Pak Minister Says Imran Khan Will Be Arrested On Bail Expiry; PML-N Leader Says Ex-PM, Wife Stole Millions

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that former prime minister Imran Khan will be arrested following the expiry of the three-week transit bail he was granted last week.

Sanaullah on Sunday said that the security officials outside Khan’s Bani Gala residence would be the ones to arrest him. The former Pakistan prime minister was granted a three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Pakistani rupees 50,000, days ahead of his planned long-march to Islamabad.

Imran Khan has been charged with rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation. There are at least 15 cases lodged against him.

Advertisement

“How one can become the head of a political party in a democratic society who instigates people and has complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?" Sanaullah was quoted as saying by news agency The News International. He, however, said that security will be provided to Imran Khan as he returns to Islamabad.

Another leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) claimed that the trio of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi stole ‘billions’ during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule under Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan gave a relief worth Pakistani rupees 320 million to Ahsan Jamil Gujjar - Farah’s husband - under an amnesty scheme," PML-N leader Atta Ullah Tarar was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune. He also played an audio tape to support his claims where a discussion between a business tycoon and his daughter, revealing how Farah demanded gifts for the ex-first lady was purportedly recorded.

The Express Tribune report said that Tarar alleged that the business tycoon and his daughter were asked to send the gifts to Bibi since she was instrumental in ‘removing the locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against the businessman. Farah Gogi is also said to have rejected a three-carat diamond and instead demanded a five-carat diamond in exchange for her services.

Advertisement

The authenticity of the audio tape was not verified by News18.

The audio tape, according to the news agency, also contained a bit where Gogi allegedly promised to clear the path for other projects where the business tycoon was likely to invest.

Advertisement

The businessman was later revealed to be real estate tycoon Malik Riaz who refuted the audio tape and said that technologies like deep fakes may have been used to attack him.

(with inputs from Express Tribune and The News International)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.