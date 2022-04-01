Pak PM Imran Khan Says 'My Life is in Danger', Calls No-confidence Motion A 'Foreign Conspiracy'

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he has “credible information" that his life is in danger but asserted that he will not quit as he is not afraid. In an interview with ARY News, the 69-year-old leader said that he will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan. His statements came ahead of Sunday’s no-confidence motion by Opposition parties in the National Assembly against him.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that the establishment gave him three options - a no-confidence vote, early elections, or resignation from the post of Prime Minister.

Khan said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition will also resort to his character assassination. “Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too," he said while claiming that the Opposition is “playing with foreign hands".

On being asked about what options the Opposition parties gave him, he said that he does not think he should talk to people like Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. “If we survive (the no-confidence vote), we cannot of course work with these turncoats (who left PTI to join the Opposition), early elections are the best option, I will urge my nation to give me a simple majority so that I won’t have to do compromises," he said.

Calling the Opposition’s no-trust vote against him a “conspiracy", Khan said he knew about it since August last year and he knew that some Opposition leaders were visiting embassies. “People like Husain Haqqani were meeting Nawaz Sharif in London," Khan, a former international cricket star who in 1992 captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win, said.

While addressing the nation on Thursday evening, Khan asserted that he will not resign from the post and play till the last ball. He also talked about a “threat letter" that purportedly showed “evidence" of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government in the country. Khan named the US as the country behind the threat in what appeared to be a slip of tongue. “America has — oh, not America but a foreign country I can’t name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," Khan, who is the chief of country’s ruling political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said.

“The letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them," Khan claimed, adding that it was an “official letter" that was communicated to the Ambassador of Pakistan, who was taking notes during the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that a plot to assassinate Khan has been reported by the country’s security agencies. Khan’s security has been beefed up as per the government’s decision after these reports, the Dawn newspaper quoted Chaudhry as saying.

His statement came a week after similar claims were made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda who had said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Khan over his refusal to “sell the country". Vawda had made the remarks on ARY News show over a letter Khan had brandished at the PTI’s March 27 show of strength in Islamabad, claiming that it contained “evidence" of a “foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

Vawda said that there was a threat to Khan’s life. He, however, did not reveal if the purported conspiracy to assassinate the premier was mentioned in the letter.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple his government. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and Khan should quit. Khan has effectively lost the majority in the National Assembly after his main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) joined hands with the Opposition to support the no-confidence motion against him.

No Pakistani Prime Minister has ever seen out a full term, and Imran Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with Opposition accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

(with inputs from PTI)

