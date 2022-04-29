Pak PM Sharif Faces Angry Mob In Saudi; PML-N Accuses Imran Of Tarnishing Islamabad’s Image

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif faced angry protesters with his delegation in Saudi Arabia at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Medina. The protesters accused Sharif and his delegation of working at the behest of foreigners - an accusation levelled by former prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan’s new information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who travelled along with the prime minister, accused Imran Khan on Thursday indirectly of staging the act. The protesters, as seen in videos which went viral on social media, were heard shouting ‘chor, chor (thieves) and traitors of Pakistan’ in the videos.

Advertisement

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

“I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed Pakistani society," Aurangzeb was quoted as saying by Pakistani news agency The Express Tribune.

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) members were also there but did not behave in an unruly way. She said that the government will hold on to their positive attitude and change the beliefs held by a ‘section of Pakistani society’.

“Imported government of criminals brought in by US regime change conspiracy is met with chants of ‘thieves’ in Madina Sharif. Wherever they will go Pakistanis will shame this band of crooks. Any remorse within the Dark Shadows now," former Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari said in a tweet.

Along with Aurangzeb, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Shahzain Bugti, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mohsin were part of the delegation.

Advertisement

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah accused the alleged supporters of PTI of ‘violating the sanctity’ of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Sharif with his delegation is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. The Pakistan prime minister will focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creating more opportunities for the Saudi Arabia-based Pakistani workforce.

Sharif visited Saudi on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. “Saudi Arabia is one of our greatest friends and as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts," Sharif said. He also thanked Pakistani expats for strengthening the bond between both nations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.