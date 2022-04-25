Pak PM Shehbaz Announces 2-month Remission in Prisoners' Jail Terms; Hafiz Saeed Not Benefitted

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a two-month remission in prisoners’ sentences ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, a relief not applicable to convicts of terrorism cases, including Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. During his visit to the high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz announced the remission.

“The two-month remission will not apply to the prisoners convicted in terrorism cases," senior advocate Waheed Shahzad said.

