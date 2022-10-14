Pak Wants FATF to End its 'Grey’s Period', Says Have Prevented Terror Financing; India Calls Out 'White Lie' | Exclusive

Pakistan may soon seek removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Grey List, claiming it has “complied with 11 conditions", including prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing, according to a top diplomatic source. India, however, has rubbished these claims, saying terror camps still exist in the neighbouring country, said sources. Experts across India, such as Sushant Sareen, Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, called it “travesty of the FATF process".

News18 has been consistently reporting on the terror activities from across the border. In July, News18 had reported how facilitated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terror camps are being run in three clusters of the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region. Top intelligence sources also recently told News18 that ISI is trying to push in as many as terrorists as possible in Kashmir before winters to prove to the world that the Valley is “unstable".

The FATF will meet in Paris from October 18 to 21. Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will leave for Paris on October 16 to attend the meeting.

Pakistan is expected to submit a response to the FATF’s objections regarding the non-sustainable implementation of the 11 conditions of the Asia-Pacific Group.

THE GREY LIST

Being put on the Grey List means the country cannot control money-laundering and terror-financing operations and is put under increased monitoring by FATF, an inter-governmental body. It restricts access to the international trade and financial system.

The country can face difficulty in getting loans from multilateral organisations like International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Being on the FATF grey list is a warning to the countries to take corrective measures, failing which they will be moved to the stringent ‘FATF Black List’.

Apart from Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Myanmar, Philippines, South Sudan, Uganda, and Yemen are among the 23 countries on the list. Pakistan has been on the FATF Grey List continuously since June 2018.

The FATF was established in July 1989 by a G-7 Summit in Paris, initially to examine and develop measures to combat money laundering. After the 9/11 attacks in the US, the FATF in October 2001 expanded its mandate to incorporate efforts to combat terrorist financing, and in April 2012, it added efforts to counter the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

THE 11 CONDITIONS

The 11 conditions of the FATF that Pakistan claims it has complied with are:

To ensure the best cooperation among all units of the Federation of Pakistan for the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing.

To continuously monitor money laundering at every stage to determine punishment and punish the guilty.

To identify the assets of the heads of banned organizations and take them into custody.

To tackle terrorism financing permanently.

To ensure economic sanctions against banks and financial institutions involved in money laundering and terrorism financing.

To continuously introduce new legislation and measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

To prevent illegal fundraising.

To provide information of illegal foreign exchange transactions to law enforcement agencies.

To collect complete information about the investor from banks, financial institutions and insurance companies, stock market.

Financial institutions will not open unknown (anonymous) accounts, financial institutions will swear during the transaction that they will conduct thorough user research.

Financial institutions shall keep records of remittances within the country and abroad for at least 5 years.

It is expected that Pakistan will successfully achieve the desired rating on effectiveness in this FATF meeting in Paris from October 18-21.

INDIA’s RESPONSE

Sources said India has termed the claims of compliance “washout", adding terror camps still exist in Pakistan. They are sending terrorists from these camps to India.

“FATF teams never visit the real breeding grounds in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ​chiefs are only to show the custody. They are in the safe houses of the Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) agency. All madrassas, too, are still working on the jihad model," said a source.

PAK’s REPEATED ATTEMPTS TO CREATE INSTABILITY IN INDIA

News18 report had detailed how the clusters are Manshera, Muzzafarabad and Kotli, said sources, adding that all groups, namely the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al-Badar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, are running camps there. The Manshera cluster has camps at Boi, Balakot, Garhi Habibullah. The Muzzafarabad cluster has camps at Chelabandi, Shawainala, Abdullah Bin Masood and Dulai. The 3 POK brigade of Pak army is coordinating the activities of Sensa, Kotli, Gulpur, Fagosh and Dubgi camps of Kotli cluster.

Police in J&K have said that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit was behind the recent twin blasts in Udhampur which were carried out ahead of the high-profile visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to suggest that all is not well in the Union Territory.

“The Udhampur blast interrogation clearly suggests that Pakistan is pushing more and more arms and ammunition to make Kashmir more violent. This violence is meant to suggest that locals are not accepting senior leadership from New Delhi into the Valley," a source told News18.

“Pakistan is trying all efforts, including targetted killing, explosives and hybrid killing. Almost 300 small weapons are already ready in and around Srinagar," the source added.

Exclusive classified information accessed by CNN-News18 reveals that Pakistan has shifted all its terror camps and launch pads near the line of control (LoC). The locations have been chosen in such a way that every launch pad and terror camp is just a few kilometres away from the border. The terror camps belong to jihadi groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Also, LeT, in cahoots with the ISI and the Pakistan Army, has been sending weapons, ammunition, and explosives across the border via drones, officials told CNN-News18.

