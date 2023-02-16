‘Pakistan a Cancer State in the Name of Islam’: Islamic State-Khorasan’s Latest Attack

Pakistan is a “cancer" for Islamic existence and is run at the behest of the United States, the Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) — an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group active in South Asia and Central Asia — has said in its magazine, warning that it will continue working against the country.

In the 18th issue of ISKP’s ‘Khorasan Ghag’ magazine, the group attacked Pakistan’s religious scholars as well as system of governance. A 79-page central piece in the magazine focuses on the Mufti Noor Wali vs Mufti Taqi Usmani confrontation.

ISKP claimed that Pakistan is run by the establishment which follows the instructions of the United States. Citing an example, the group said in 2018, former prime minister Imran Khan was brought into power through rigging and removed when he visited Russia.

They added that current army chief General Asim Munir is on US visit and will act upon what the United States orders him.

The ISKP, which is lodged in a power tussle with Taliban, called the Afghan Taliban “pawns" of the Pakistani establishment.

Noting that Pakistan is going through the worst political, economic and security situation in the history of 75 years, ISKP slammed Pakistani scholars — especially Mufti Taqi Usmani, claiming that after issuing a fatwa on Jihad in Afghanistan, he called it a riot in Pakistan in recent days.

“This shows that Pakistani politicians, journalists and scholars also follow the instructions of the establishment," the outfit said.

Warning that ISKP will continue working against the Pakistani state, the terror outfit said it was not following anyone else’s agenda and will keep up its Jihad against US agents.

ISKP emerged in 2014 with the defection of Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), al Qaeda, and Taliban fighters active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In the wake of these defections, the Islamic State dispatched emissaries from Iraq and Syria to meet with local fighters, including a number of TTP commanders. In January 2015, these efforts were formalised when the Islamic State announced the formation of its “Khorasan" province.

