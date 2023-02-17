Home » News » World » Pakistan: Multiple Explosions Heard As Armed Men Open Fire at Karachi Police Station

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 21:05 IST

Screengrab of an early video that shows firing at the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office in Karachi.
A group of unidentified armed men attacked a police station in Pakistan’s Karachi city on Friday, leading to heavy gun battle between security forces and the attackers.

Sounds of heavy firing and some small explosions were heard from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office located on on Karachi’s main artery on main Sharea Faisal.

According to local media, armed men attacked the station half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

“Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers," one police source said, news agency PTI reported.

There were between eight to 10 assailants, however the number is not confirmed, local media said, Reuters reported

Police has sealed off traffic on the main road through the city and heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived at the scene.

The locality where the firing was reported is a densely populated area and the Saddar Police Station and Police Lines are also located nearby. The office is located near the main artery road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

The incident comes at a time when security is already on high-alert in the city following the arrival of international cricket players for Pakistan Super League and the recently concluded international naval military exercise Aman 2023.

first published: February 17, 2023, 20:50 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 21:05 IST
