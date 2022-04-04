Pakistan Crisis: Imran Khan Resists Trust Vote, Oppn Elects 2nd PM & SC Intervenes | Timeline of Events

Pakistan descended into political crisis on Sunday after the Speaker of the Parliament rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the day of voting and President Arif Alvi minutes later dissolving the National Assembly.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, called for a re-election and announced that he had written to the President to dissolve the national assembly.

The Supreme Court also took up the matter for hearing and said that no state functionaries or bodies shall take any extra-constitutional measure and added that peace and public order should maintained in the country. All eyes are stuck on the Supreme Court hearing today as it decides on the no-confidence motion and the dissolution of the national assembly.

Here is the timeline of events that brought Pakistan to a crisis:

- On March 8, a combined opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the Speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days.

- A no confidence motion to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in Pakistani parliament on March 28.

- Ahead of the much-anticipated trust vote, Imran Khan had called for all his legislators to take part in the National Assembly session on Sunday. However, he was not present in the Assembly when the matter came up in the assembly.

- The Pakistan Punjab governor was removed ahead of the national assembly voting to elect a new CM for the region, to prevent his ‘discretionary decisions’, according to sources.

- Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence motion. Security was tightened as thousands of soldiers were deployed over speculation that protests may break out on the streets over the particular turbulence.

- Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri refused to accept the no-confidence motion and dismissed session to debate the future of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying “foreign powers" were interfering in the country’s democratic process. “This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Qasim Suri said as the session started.

- Within minutes, Imran Khan announced that he had written to the President to dissolve the national assembly and added that a re-election should take place. He also called the no-confidence motion ‘a foreign conspiracy’ against the country.

- The joint opposition appeared before the Supreme Court, which took Suo Moto of the petitions and heard the matter. The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on Monday.

- Later in the evening, over 190 opposition leaders held a mock session against the Imran Khan government move. The opposition ‘resumed’ the session of assembly and not only declared deputy speaker’s order rejecting the no-confidence motion as invalid, but also declared Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

- “Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the president’s office said in a tweet.

