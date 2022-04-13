Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: 8 Social Media Activists of Imran Khan's Party Arrested for Campaign Against Army Chief; Shehbaz Sharif Likely to Visit Saudi, China

Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Eight social media activists of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: have been arrested for allegedly running a vilification campaign against Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Read More
Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the first day in office on Tuesday abolished two weekly offs in government offices and also changed their timings, as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country’s economy. Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 8:00 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at the 10:00 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government. The Prime Minister changed office timings to 8 am instead of 10:00 am. He also announced that only Sunday will be the weekly off day in the government offices.
China on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that besides ramping up ties by resolutely backing each other, Beijing looks forward to building a high quality USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan’s Parliament on Monday elected unopposed Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country. “We congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing while replying to a question. “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and comprehensive cooperation partners with rock-solid and unbreakable relations, he said.
Moody’s Investors Service has highlighted cash-strapped Pakistan’s significant uncertainty over policy continuity and falling foreign exchange reserves even as the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the rupee made a steep recovery after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister, bringing to an end the political uncertainty in the country. However, the New York-based credit rating agency forecast a stable outlook for Pakistani banks and estimated the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to remain between three and four per cent, the Dawn News reported. Commenting on the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote and the subsequent confirmation of Sharif as the country’s new premier until August 2023, Moody’s said that the political upheaval reflects the volatility that besets Pakistan’s political environment and raises significant uncertainty over policy continuity, at a time when Pakistan is encumbered with surging inflation, widening current account deficits and declining foreign-exchange reserves.
Pakistan’s top military brass on Tuesday expressed complete confidence in its leadership’s “well-considered stance" to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law during the recent power tussle between Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan. During the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the top army generals also took note of what they called a “campaign" to malign the army and create a rift between the armed forces and the people. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference attended by all Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army, according to a statement by the army. “The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society," it said. The participants also agreed that national security was sacred and it would be defended.
Imran Khan called for early general elections in Pakistan and emphasised that no army or foreign country could safeguard democracy in the country. In a video message posted on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s official Twitter handle, the former prime minister said that only the people of Pakistan can safeguard their freedoms and the sanctity of democratic institutions. He emphasised that no army or foreign country could safeguard democracy in Pakistan. Pakistan has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947 with multiple regime changes and military coups. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term. The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also announced that on Wednesday he will hold a meeting in Peshawar. “My first jalsa after being removed through a foreign- instigated regime change." “I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers," he said in a tweet.
After completing his first day in office, Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to make cabinet decisions tonight, with speculations rife that he wants Pakistan’s Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to be the foreign minister. Top sources told News18 that Bhutto-Zardari may not be ready to take up the cabinet berth, but the foreign minister’s post is likely to be given to one of the PPP members. Media reports have said that PPP is divided over Bhutto-Zardari’s issue as one camp within the party wants him to join the foreign ministry, which would help him gain experience in international affairs, while others think taking any post under Sharif will undermine his status.
Shehbaz Sharif, 70, was sworn-in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday following Imran Khan’s ouster a day earlier. Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, became the first Pakistani premier to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.
In the days that followed, a campaign against Gen Bajwa appeared a top trend on Twitter. According to the FIA, it has received a list of 50 suspects involved in social media campaign against the army chief and the apex court judges from the intelligence agencies and eight of them have been taken into custody.
Hundreds and thousands of tweets blames the SC chief justice and the army chief responsible for the ouster of Khan at the behest of the US.
Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, according to a media report on Tuesday. Traditionally, a Pakistani prime minister’s first foreign visit has often been to Riyadh and Beijing due to Islamabad’s strategic relationship with both countries.
The Express Tribune newspaper, quoting a leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), said that Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia will perform Umrah and meet the Saudi leadership.
The Sharif family maintains a close personal relationship with the Saudi royal family as the latter played a central role in ensuring the safe exit of Nawaz Sharif after the October 1999 coup. Saudi Arabia in the past has extended financial bailout packages to successive Pakistani governments. Riyadh gave former prime minister Imran Khan’s government a USD 6 billion bailout package, the report said.
It is unclear if Sharif will also seek financial assistance, given that Saudi Arabia provided USD 3 billion dollars to Pakistan not long ago, it said. After the Saudi visit, Sharif is also expected to travel to China.
Sharif is known to enjoy a good reputation amongst the Chinese leadership because of his administrative qualities. During the previous PML-N tenure, Shehbaz played a central role in accelerating China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the report noted. China’s state media welcomed the election of Shehbaz as prime minister and commented that given the Sharif family’s previous engagements with Beijing, the new premier would prove better for bilateral relationship than Khan.
