Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: 8 Social Media Activists of Imran Khan's Party Arrested for Campaign Against Army Chief; Shehbaz Sharif Likely to Visit Saudi, China

The arrests were made by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday in different parts of the Punjab province over targeting of the Army chief and Supreme Court judges on social media.

Shehbaz Sharif, 70, was sworn-in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday following Imran Khan’s ouster a day earlier. Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, became the first Pakistani premier to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

In the days that followed, a campaign against Gen Bajwa appeared a top trend on Twitter. According to the FIA, it has received a list of 50 suspects involved in social media campaign against the army chief and the apex court judges from the intelligence agencies and eight of them have been taken into custody.

Hundreds and thousands of tweets blames the SC chief justice and the army chief responsible for the ouster of Khan at the behest of the US.

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, according to a media report on Tuesday. Traditionally, a Pakistani prime minister’s first foreign visit has often been to Riyadh and Beijing due to Islamabad’s strategic relationship with both countries.

The Express Tribune newspaper, quoting a leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), said that Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia will perform Umrah and meet the Saudi leadership.

The Sharif family maintains a close personal relationship with the Saudi royal family as the latter played a central role in ensuring the safe exit of Nawaz Sharif after the October 1999 coup. Saudi Arabia in the past has extended financial bailout packages to successive Pakistani governments. Riyadh gave former prime minister Imran Khan’s government a USD 6 billion bailout package, the report said.

It is unclear if Sharif will also seek financial assistance, given that Saudi Arabia provided USD 3 billion dollars to Pakistan not long ago, it said. After the Saudi visit, Sharif is also expected to travel to China.

Sharif is known to enjoy a good reputation amongst the Chinese leadership because of his administrative qualities. During the previous PML-N tenure, Shehbaz played a central role in accelerating China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the report noted. China’s state media welcomed the election of Shehbaz as prime minister and commented that given the Sharif family’s previous engagements with Beijing, the new premier would prove better for bilateral relationship than Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.