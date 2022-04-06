Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Pak Military Looking to Resettle Ties with US for Defence; IMF's $6 Billion Bailout Programme on Hold

Addressing the party workers at the Governor’s House here, Khan also chided his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, lawmakers who joined hands with the opposition for what he claimed after taking crores of rupees’. “If an enemy country buys 23 to 30 people (lawmakers) with PRs10 to 15 bn it can send an elected government home. If today India decides to topple a government in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs10 to 15bn, he said. Visibly angry over those party men who ditched at this juncture, Khan called them “traitors” and urged his party workers to teach them a lesson in the coming election.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has sought the record of the proceedings of the National Assembly conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan before adjourning the hearing till Wednesday, prolonging the political and constitutional crisis in the country. During the second day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court directed the government to present minutes of the proceedings in the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion was presented by the Opposition.

Chief Justice Bandial said that the court did not interfere in matters of state and foreign policy and only wanted to ascertain the constitutionality of the steps taken by the deputy speaker for the dismissal of the no-confidence motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. “Our sole focus is on the ruling of the deputy speakerit is our priority to decide on that particular issue,” Chief Justice Bandial was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

The court, he added, didn’t interfere in the state or foreign policy. “We don’t want to indulge in policy matters.” The apex court wanted to see if the ruling of the deputy speaker could be reviewed by the bench, he said, adding that the court will merely decide on the legitimacy of the speaker’s action. “We will ask all parties to focus on this point,” he added.

Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani dissidents on Tuesday expressed “trepidation and worry” over the political situation in Pakistan, saying that all norms of civility, democratic behaviour, parliamentary ethics, and adherence to the Constitution” have been thrown to the winds by the government of Imran Khan. The embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.