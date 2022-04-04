Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: SC to Continue Hearing as Imran Khan Fights for Survival; Nawaz Sharif's Office Attacked in UK

Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday barred all state institutions from taking any “unconstitutional” steps after the dismissal of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent approval of the president to dissolve the House at the advice of the embattled premier. Read More
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all others involved in the “conspiracy" against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried for desecrating the Constitution. The former premier’s remarks came after President Arif Alvi approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly after the embattled premier recommended the controversial move in the wake of a no-trust move against him. “Today, a man obsessed with power trampled the Constitution," Sharif, who is currently based in London, wrote on his official Twitter handle. Sharif, who is also the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), said that Khan and all characters involved in the “conspiracy" against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.
As Pakistan faces a Constitutional crisis, with President Arif Alvi dissolving Parliament on Sunday after Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged the no-confidence motion, imposing an Emergency or inviting the Army to take charge till the situation is under control could be the options before the Supreme Court, said sources. The deputy speaker of Parliament, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, blocked the opposition’s no-confidence motion that Khan was expected to lose. Alvi, also from Khan’s party, approved his request to dissolve Parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections. Pakistan People’s Party secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has moved Pakistan’s Supreme Court, alleging the deputy speaker’s act to disallow voting on the motion was a “violation of fundamental rights". The petition termed it an “illegal act" that should be set aside. READ MORE
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan poked fun at the Opposition leaders on Sunday after successfully evading a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly. The no-trust motion introduced by the joint opposition fell through after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared it illegal as according to him it aimed to topple the government at the behest of a foreign power. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on advice of Prime Minister Khan. “The opposition is still unable to understand what happened today," Khan laughingly told his lawmakers. Khan told them in a meeting in Islamabad that he kept the final decision about defeating the opposition as he wanted to give them a surprise.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) founder Nawaz Sharif’s office was attacked in UK. Sources said that over 20 people attacked Sharif’s office in London. The attackers were said to be of Imran Khan’s PTI party. An investigation is underway and the matter has been reported to the police.
A wary China on Sunday kept a close watch on the rapid political developments in Pakistan - its all-weather ally where the Parliament was dissolved at the recommendation of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan after a no-trust vote against him was blocked by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. While there is no official comment here yet, the state-run media highlighted Khan’s allegations of a foreign power behind the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him, which was cited as a reason by Qasim Khan Suri, deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, to reject the no-trust motion against the government.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the “foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition. Addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: leaders here after the National Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-trust motion, citing national security, said that during the National Security Committee’s meeting, the country’s highest security body, it was also noted that a foreign interference was made into the internal politics of the country through a no-confidence motion.
The Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday issued a notice to all those who filed petitions against the dissolving of Parliament after Prime Minister Imran Khan skirted a no-trust motion, and adjourned the hearing till Monday. The petitions have been filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Bar Council, secretary defence, secretary interior, advocate general of Punjab and all political parties that moved SC. A notice has also been issued to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan. The five-member bench headed by Chief Justice has directed the secretary defence and secretary interior to maintain law and order in the country, urging citizens to maintain peace and order. The court also rejected the request for an interim stay on the move and called for records of Sunday’s dissolution of the National Assembly.
The court ordered all parties not to take any “unconstitutional” measures and adjourned the hearing until Monday. Chief Justice Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the NA will be subject to the court’s order.
The court’s statement comes after Pakistan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a yorker at his rivals by getting the presidential nod for the dissolution of Parliament, a move dubbed as “unconstitutional” by the Opposition parties which approached the apex court to legally challenge the decision which has pushed the coup-prone country into further political and constitutional crisis. Khan was widely expected to lose the no-confidence motion moved by an alliance of Opposition politicians in the National Assembly — including more than a dozen defectors from his own political party.
But in a surprise reprieve for the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, the no-trust vote was dismissed as “unconstitutional” by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, leading to vociferous protests by the Opposition. Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation in which he said he has recommended dissolution of the House and sought fresh elections.
Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party, congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy”. “The nation should prepare for the new elections,” he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a “foreign agenda”.
Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve the assembly. Pakistani media reported that general elections will be held within 90 days. “Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin,” Khan said.
Later, President Arif Alvi’s office said he has dissolved the National Assembly according to the advice of the prime minister. Close aide of Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the federal cabinet has also been dissolved. However, Khan will continue working as an interim prime minister. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.
