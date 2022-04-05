Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Summons Party's Parliamentary Board Meet Today; SC to Resume Hearing

Pakistan’s former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country.

Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier made the decision after approval from the party’s core committee.

The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that Imran Khan has nominated former CJP as caretaker PM.

“In response to the President’s letter, after consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister,” Imran Khan’s party said in a tweet.

Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the 27th Chief Justice of the country in December, 2019. He served as the chief justice till February 2022. He was part of a five-judge bench that had disqualified former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He made been in news due to his strong verdicts and comments against governments and bureaucrats.

