Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Summons Party's Parliamentary Board Meet Today; SC to Resume Hearing

Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Board on Tuesday. According to sources privy to the matter, he will be chairing the meeting of the parliamentary board, which will consult over ticket distribution in the next election, as per a report by Pakistan's The Nation.
“PTI has sent two names to President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker PM," Fawad Chaudhry, Union Minister reportedly said, adding that if joint opposition did not finalise names within 7 days, the top candidate from the names suggested by PTI will become caretaker premier, according to Pakistan’s ARY News.
Amid a deepening political crisis with Prime Minister Imran Khan at its epicentre, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed W Yusuf stepped down from his position on Monday. Tweeting about his resignation, Yusuf thanked Prime Minister Khan for “trusting him" with the job. The outgoing NSA said he thanked PM Khan for trusting him with an “immense responsibility" and for allowing him to do justice to his role. He further said he was leaving the NSA’s office and the National Security Division as “vibrant institutions" of Pakistan.
The United States supports peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, its official has said. As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. It is the case around the world. We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law, he said. Price reiterated that there is no truth in the allegations that the United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and tried to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan’s former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country. Former information minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier made the decision after approval from the party’s core committee.
Regarded as a wily cricket captain during his playing days, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared Sunday to have stumped his political opposition as well. The country’s president dissolved the national assembly just hours after the deputy speaker declined to accept a no-confidence motion that would likely have seen Khan booted from office, meaning the country will go to the polls within 90 days. Whether he gets a second innings remains to be seen. Khan enjoyed genuine popular support when he became premier in 2018, but critics say he has failed to deliver on promises to revitalise the economy and improve the plight of the poor. READ MORE
Imran Khan will continue as Pakistan prime minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM for the elections in consultation with the Opposition, President Arif Alvi has said in his letter to Khan and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, exclusively accessed by News18. Alvi, in the letter, said incumbent PM Khan will continue to hold office under Article 224(A)(4) of the Constitution. The letter stated that the caretaker PM will be appointed by the president. Alvi said in case the PM and opposition did not agree on the name within three days of the dissolution of the assembly, they should forward names of two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the speaker of the national assembly. READ MORE
The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan to Tuesday. The hearing also has to do with the subsequent dissolution of parliament by the president on the advice of the embattled premier. A larger bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail took up the matter.
Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier made the decision after approval from the party's core committee.
The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that Imran Khan has nominated former CJP as caretaker PM.
“In response to the President’s letter, after consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister,” Imran Khan’s party said in a tweet.
Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the 27th Chief Justice of the country in December, 2019. He served as the chief justice till February 2022. He was part of a five-judge bench that had disqualified former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He made been in news due to his strong verdicts and comments against governments and bureaucrats.
