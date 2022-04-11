Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Bets on Shehbaz Sharif as Parliament Votes for New PM Today; Imran Khan's Supporters Stage Protests

The defeat of Imran Khan against the joint opposition is certainly a big win for the opposition parties, as they have been able to oust him from the premiership and are ready to take charge of Pakistan, shifting it back from his “Naya Pakistan" to the “purana" (old). Imran Khan may have been stumped in his fight for premiership, but what he is leaving for his political rivals to manage is no less than a difficult uphill task and needing deft management.

His ouster is a win to his opposition, but it certainly is not the end of problems to Pakistan. He is leaving behind a broken, bankrupt economy that is on the verge of a meltdown. It doesn’t stop there. Imran Khan is also leaving behind a difficult toxic political culture, damaged foreign relations and questionable foreign policy, a system that is in shambles, and a management that is waywardly undisciplined.