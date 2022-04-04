Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: SC Hearing on Dissolution of Assembly to Continue Today; Nawaz Sharif's Office Attacked in UK

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court’s order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case.

The court ordered all parties not to take any “unconstitutional” measures and adjourned the hearing until Monday. Chief Justice Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the NA will be subject to the court’s order.

The court’s statement comes after Pakistan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a yorker at his rivals by getting the presidential nod for the dissolution of Parliament, a move dubbed as “unconstitutional” by the Opposition parties which approached the apex court to legally challenge the decision which has pushed the coup-prone country into further political and constitutional crisis. Khan was widely expected to lose the no-confidence motion moved by an alliance of Opposition politicians in the National Assembly — including more than a dozen defectors from his own political party.

But in a surprise reprieve for the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, the no-trust vote was dismissed as “unconstitutional” by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, leading to vociferous protests by the Opposition. Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation in which he said he has recommended dissolution of the House and sought fresh elections.

Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party, congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy”. “The nation should prepare for the new elections,” he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a “foreign agenda”.

Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve the assembly. Pakistani media reported that general elections will be held within 90 days. “Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin,” Khan said.

Later, President Arif Alvi’s office said he has dissolved the National Assembly according to the advice of the prime minister. Close aide of Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the federal cabinet has also been dissolved. However, Khan will continue working as an interim prime minister. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

