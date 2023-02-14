Sky-high prices of gas, milk and chicken has put pressure on millions of Pakistanis as fears of currency devaluation and economic collapse grow.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday hiked gas prices to secure an early release of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $1.2 billion tranche, by raising an additional PKR310 billion from the majority of domestic and all other categories of consumers, news outlet Dawn said in a report.

Natural gas prices in the range of 16% to 112.32% were raised with retrospective effect from January 1 for six months.

Residents of Pakistan’s Karachi are facing price shocks as Pakistan faces an economic crisis, with cost of loose milk rising to PKR 210 from PKR190 per litre.

The cost of live broiler chicken has also risen to PKR500 per kg, registering a rise of PKR30-40 per kg. Live chicken earlier this month averaged at PKR390-440 per kg while it was being sold between PKR380-420kg in the final week of January.

Cost of chicken meat is PKR700-780 per kg, registering a rise of PKR80-130 per kg within one week. Prices of boneless meat has also risen by PKR150-200 in one week and boneless veal is now slightly cheaper than boneless poultry meat.

After a new hike was reported in milk procurement rates, wholesalers have raised the cost of milk. The Karachi Milk Retailers Association media coordinator Waheed Gaddi told the Dawn that more than 1,000 shopkeepers are selling milk at inflated rates and said these so-called shopkeepers are wholesalers and dairy farmers.

Prices of loose milk have reached PKR190 per litre at retailers’ shops, Gaddi told the Dawn. He warned if the wholesalers don’t revert the price hike then retailers will be forced to sell milk at PKR220.

The retailers allege that the wholesalers are not following the mechanism advised by the Sindh High Court and retailers are not getting milk from them at notified wholesale prices making it difficult for them to sell milk at a controlled rate, as they are buying it at a high price.

Sindh Poultry Wholesalers Association general secretary Kamal Akhtar Siddiqui told the Dawn that the spike in poultry prices is due to delay in opening fresh letters of credit for import of soya bean meal.

Soya bean meal is among the main ingredients that is fed to poultry and local traders are unable to make any deals with foreign suppliers because there are fears that Pakistani Rupee will face devaluation.

This along with federal, provincial and local governments failing to implement a price-check mechanism has led sky-high rates of milk and chicken.

