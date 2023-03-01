Pakistani authorities involved in the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accused the global lender of mistreatment earlier this week, according to a report by Pakistan-based media outlet the Dawn.

Pakistani authorities claimed that the global lender changed its mind at least four prior actions ahead of the staff-level agreement. They claim that even though the IMF publicly says it wants to help Pakistan’s low-income groups, the demand put forward by them would not lead to that outcome.

A senior official said the country was being mistreated by the global lender.

The authorities, however, conceded that there were gaps in Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts and Pakistan’s credibility gaps coupled with trust deficit were key reasons why “some capitals were working for Pakistan’s meltdown".

Pakistan projected a $5billion financing gap for the current fiscal year but the IMF estimated that the all-inclusive financing gap will be $7billion. Authorities are also hopeful that State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves would cross to $10bn by June-end, rising by $7bn from the current $3.1 billion.

Pakistan has secured $1.3bn inflows in three tranches from Chinese banks, the Dawn reported. Pakistan has already received $700 million from China and it will receive $500m and then $300m in a few days time. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also agreed to send a total of $3 billion.

The IMF and Pakistan are locked in a debate regarding four items on the unfinished IMF loan programme agenda - one, the IMF wants an early hike in the central bank’s interest rate to represent general inflation; two, exchange rate movement to cater for outflow to sanction-hit Afghanistan; three, written assurance from friendly nations for external financing gap and four, the continuation of Rs3.39 per unit financing cost surcharge on electricity consumers for coming years through the finance bill, instead of the four months proposed by the government.

The Pakistan government and the IMF are not able to reach an agreement because of the fourth item.

Tax Refund Delay Worries Investors

Pakistan owes PKR 93 billion to multinational companies operating in the country in the form of tax refunds. The foreign investors’ representative body demanded answers from Pakistan’s revenue collection authority on this issue.

According to the news outlet Dawn, companies like Procter and Gamble Pakistan, K-Electric and several others will receive billions of Pakistani rupees in tax refunds from the government. Hub Power Company Ltd sales tax refund is the highest, with the company set to receive PKR 9 billion. K-Electric will receive PKR 8.6 billion and Procter and Gamble Pakistan Ltd will receive PKR 2.4 billion. There are other companies also on the list to whom Pakistan owes over PKR 3 billion each.

