Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Touches 1,061, Prime Minister Shehbaz Calls Situation 'Horrifying’

The death toll due to floods in Pakistan crossed 1,000 on Monday. The death toll is now at 1,061 and more than 1,343 people were injured, according to reports by Pakistan news outlets, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Pakistan disaster management body.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces continue to face devastation from the flash floods. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government announced relief measures for the affected provinces.

Pakistan Floods In Numbers (from Pak NDMA and UNOCHA):

Deaths - 1,061

Injuries - 1,343

Houses Damaged - 452,000

Houses Destroyed - 218,000

Livestock Lost - 794,000

Crops Impacted - 2 million hectares

The prime minister announced a PKR10 billion relief package for the Balochistan province. Shehbaz Sharif also said he was horrified by the devastation caused by the rain. “In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, downpours led to swollen rivers and water channels in Swat and Kalam, sweeping away hotels and homes within the blink of an eye," Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency Dawn.

“The devastation caused by floods and persistent rains is horrifying," Sharif said.

The prime minister also said that families will receive PKR25,000 from the NDMA and Benazir Income Support Programme where PKR38 billion has been made available in the form of grants.

Sharif conducted an aerial view of flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He also participated in aerial relief support operations in the affected areas.

Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa also visited troops in flood-affected provinces. He spent the day with people affected by floods in Sindh’s Khairpur and Qambar-Shahdadkot areas.

The Pakistan army conducted special operations in Swat, Dir Upper and Kohistan where they rescued people stranded in the floods. Choppers were used to airlift residents stuck in the floods in those regions.

Respite is not close for residents living near rivers and dams as Indus and Kabul rivers continue to swell. River Kabul is currently flowing at ‘very high flood’ level creating concern for citizens living in Nowshera.

The overflowing of the Indus River is also creating concerns regarding the Tarbela Dam and Taunsa Barrage. The water flows in the Jhelum-Chenab zone remain normal. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej reported normal water flows. The flooding also receded in the Swat river.

