'Pakistan Has Become Banana Republic': Imran Khan on Party Leader Fawad Chaudhry's Arrest

Imran Khan on Wednesday attacked the Pakistan government after a leader from his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested and said his country has become a banana republic.

He urged followers to “stand up for our fundamental rights" to prevent the country from drifting toward “a point of no return."

“I will be doing media talk 4 pm today. Fawad’s arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pak has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law. We must stand up for our fundamental rights now to save Pak’s drift towards a point of no return," Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside his Lahore residence on charges of threatening the chief of the elections overseeing body and other government officials. He was arrested amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who rushed to former PM Imran Khan to ensure his security.

“He (Fawad Chaudhry) was taken away from outside his house at 5:30 am in four cars that did not have any number plates," Faisal Chaudhry, Fawad’s brother told Dawn.

In a statement, Islamabad police said Chaudhry was arrested on a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan on charges of threatening the head of the elections overseeing body, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and other officials. The threats were meant to prevent them from performing their duties and incite people to violence against them, police said.

Fawad’s arrest comes amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who rushed to party chairman and former PM Imran Khan’s residence on Wednesday after rumours spread of an impending arrest of the PTI chief.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Chaudhry criticized the elections overseeing body for appointing a veteran journalist, Mohsin Naqvi, as caretaker chief minister in Punjab. Khan’s party and its allies were in power in Punjab and held majority seats in the provincial assembly but dissolved the house earlier this month, a move that apparently sought to pressure the government in Islamabad.

Chaudhry on Tuesday told reporters that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government could arrest Khan at any time. Khan, who remains popular with a huge grassroots following, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April and has been leading the opposition since.

Read all the Latest News here