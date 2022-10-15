Pakistan Horror: '200 Half-nude Decomposing' Bodies Found at Rooftop of Hospital, Probe Order Against Staff

Several putrefied bodies have been found dumped on the rooftop of a public sector hospital in Pakistan’s Punjab province that sparked outcry on social media over their desecration.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Friday took a strict notice of this and formed a high-powered committee to investigate the matter. The six-member committee headed by specialised healthcare secretary Muzamil Bashir has been given three days to complete the probe and fix the responsibility.

Some reports pegged the number of bodies found at 200.

‘Someone Asked Me to Go to Morgue’

Adviser to the Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar on Thursday visited the Nishter Hospital in Multan, some 350 kms from Lahore, and found several “abandoned" bodies on the roof of the hospital’s mortuary.

According to a report by ANI, Gujjar said he was on a visit in Nishtar Hospital when a man approached him and said ‘if you want to do a good deed then go the morgue and check it out’.

He stated that when he arrived, the staff was not prepared to open the mortuary doors. “I told you that if you don’t open it right now, I’m going to file a FIR against you," Gujjar continued. He claimed that when the morgue was finally opened, they entered to find at least 200 bodies lying around. “All of the decomposing bodies [men and women] were naked. Women’s bodies were also not covered."

Gujjar stated that when he asked the doctors to explain what was going on, they stated that these were used for educational purposes by medical students.

Action Ordered

The Chief Minister has ordered cremation of the abandoned bodies and directed the health authorities to take action against the employees involved in the matter.

Nishtar Medical University’s Prof Dr Maryam Asharf said in a statement on Friday that it received unclaimed, unidentified and unknown dead bodies from the police department.

The process of decomoposition has begun in such bodies and they were put on the roof of the dead house for different medical purposes. These bodies are used for medical experiments by students and this is done in accordance with rules laid down of the government, she said.

This is not unusual as bones and skulls are extracted for further medical use, Ashraf said.

Videos circulating on social media on Friday showed several bodies dumped on the roof in a bad condition, sparking rumours that the bodies were kept on the roof to be used as fodder for eagles and vultures.

The Baloch separatists on social media are claiming that these could be the bodies of their missing persons.

With inputs from PTI

