Pakistan Inches Closer to Default as Forex Reserves Dip to $5.8 Bn, Marking Eight-Year Low

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dipped to $5.8 billion this week, marking an eight-year low and taking the country close to a default and making it difficult to repay its foreign debts.

The reserves declined by $294 million on Thursday. This signals that the existing reserves will not be enough to service its large foreign debt and the IMF tranche is nowhere to be found.

On December 29, the State Bank of Pakistan reported that Pakistan’s overall reserves were $11.707 billion, which includes $5.88 billion stored in the country’s commercial banks.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan will not default. He was, however, quick to blame the system. “We’re in a tight position. We don’t have USD 24bn in foreign exchange reserves that our (last) government left in 2016. But that’s not my fault. It’s the system’s fault," Dar, who was chosen as finance minister this year, said.

Experts speaking to Pakistani news outlet the Dawn, however, painted a gloomy picture and believe the country is close to default, indicating that they disagree with the assessments made by the finance minister.

The forex reserves have fallen persistently since the beginning of FY23 and the inflows have been too little for funding the expenses. The Imran Khan-led government left the reserves at $10.5bn when they were ousted in April following a no-confidence vote.

Experts also cited the unavailability of the US Dollar in the open market and pointed out that the US Dollar is being sold at PKR260 and PKR270 in the illegal grey market. The official exchange rate is PKR226 for 1 US Dollar.

This difference, according to the report by the Dawn, is affecting the remittances coming through the country’s banking system as banks observe a declining trend with respect to remittances.

The report also said that the nation is losing close to $300 million in remittances every month. The nation’s bankers fear that this money has been rerouted to the illegal grey market. They fear that if this trend persists the nation stands to lose close $4bn at the end of the current fiscal FY23.

Poor economic growth exacerbated by the floods as well as the economic mismanagement, slashed the FDI as Pakistan received $430m during July-Nov FY23, compared to $885m in the same period in 2021 - marking a 51% decline.

China and Saudi Arabia remain tight-lipped regarding any possible help.

