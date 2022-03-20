Pakistan NA Speaker Summons Session to Take Up No-trust Motion Against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's National Assembly will convene on Friday to take up a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who offered a deal to his dissent lawmakers on Sunday in an effort to overcome his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf: government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

On Sunday, the NA Secretariat issued a notification, clearing the dust regarding the key session which the opposition had demanded to be convened by March 21 as per the legal requirements. "The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly, according to the notification.

Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the session under the power given to him by Article 54 (3) and 254 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The opposition has been saying that the session should be summoned within 14 days but Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said at a press conference it can be delayed due to extraordinary circumstances.

The delay in this case is due to the high-profile 48th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) starting from March 22 at the Parliament House. Initially, the opposition had threatened to stage a sit-in if the session was not called on time. However, the joint opposition toned down its stance by stressing that Pakistan's political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the event in any way.

The lower house will deliberate on the opposition's no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan on March 25. Once the motion is formally taken up by the house, the voting should be done between three to seven days. Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition needs 172 votes to remove Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician. The .

.

