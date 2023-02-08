Pakistan Navy Says it Will Host 50 Nations in Maritime Exercises

Pakistan’s navy said on Wednesday it will host 50 countries at maritime exercises involving ships, aircraft and special operation forces from Feb. 10-14.

Top naval of­ficials, in a briefing on Tuesday, said that for the first time navies from 52 countries have confirmed to partic­ipate in the exercise, according to a report in The Nation.

“Naval chiefs from many countries would also be arriving in Karachi to attend such biggest exercise," officials reportedly said.

However, according to Times Now, only seven countries of the 110 nations invited have bothered to send ships or submarines.

