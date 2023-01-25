Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside his Lahore residence in the early hours of Wednesday, his family said. He was arrested amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who rushed to former PM Imran Khan to ensure his security.

“He (Fawad Chaudhry) was taken away from outside his house at 5:30 am in four cars that did not have any number plates," Faisal Chaudhry, Fawad’s brother said, according to Dawn.

The family said that they were unaware of Fawad’s location and has not been given any details of the FIR registered against him.

A case was registered against Chaudhary in Islamabad after a complaint by Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan. The FIR was lodged against him for using threatening language against the ECP and its members.

Fawad had warned the ECP, its members and their families during his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, the FIR said.

His arrest comes amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who rushed to party chairman and former PM Imran Khan’s residence on Wednesday after rumours spread of an impending arrest of the PTI chief.

The party workers gathered at Imran’s residence claiming to avert the government’s alleged plan to arrest the party chief.

“There are reports that the puppet government will try to arrest Imran Khan tonight," the party announced on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Several PTI leaders condemned the detention of Fawad Chaudhry and slammed the government over the arrest.

“Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these lawbreaking lawmakers and corrupt law enforcement officers," PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi said.

The official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles claiming that it was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.

The move comes two days after 45 lawmakers of Imran Khan’s party collectively withdrew their resignations from the National Assembly. They also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that they should not be denotified if the speaker approves their resignations. Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of the 43 lawmakers on Tuesday.

