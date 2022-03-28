Pakistan Opposition Files No-Trust Motion Seeking Punjab Province CM Buzdar’s Removal

The opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Monday in Lahore assembly, people familiar with the developments told CNN-NEWS18. The officials also said that it was an attempt to make the Imran Khan government weaker ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan national assembly.

Earlier in March CNN-NEWS18 said that a power-sharing formula is being discussed for both Punjab and at the federal level. The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), an ally of PTI, has demanded that Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab province assembly speaker, be made the chief minister of Punjab province, replacing Usman Buzdar.

Buzdar also prepared a summary to dissolve the Punjab province assembly which CNNNews18 reported earlier.

The Pakistan-based news agency also said if Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan signals then Buzdar could tender his resignation and clamour grows within the PTI to remove Buzdar.

According to reports in the Pakistan media, the Punjab province chief minister faces the ire of the Pakistan political establishment for being unable to address several issues affecting the province. The opposition as well some within Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have questioned why an unseasoned politician was governing a province of more than 120 million people.

The no-confidence motion against Buzdar was signed by 126 lawmakers from the opposition parties. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Rana Mashood said that Buzdar’s performance was concerning which is why a no-confidence motion was submitted against him.

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi earlier while speaking to Geo News said that the opposition parties - who have placed a similar motion against Imran Khan - offered Buzdar’s position to him in return for his party’s support in the no-confidence motion against Khan in the national assembly.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion in Pakistan’s national assembly is expected to be tabled on Monday and the voting expected to take place early next month.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr Shahbaz Gill refuted reports of a dissolution of a Punjab assembly. It is also worth mentioning that the Imran Khan-led government is also likely to submit a constitution amendment bill seeking creation of a new south Punjab province in the National Assembly.

