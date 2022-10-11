Pakistan: Ousted PM Imran Khan Booked For Receiving Prohibited Foreign Funds

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday booked the country’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, along with other senior leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for allegedly receiving prohibited funding from abroad.

The case against Khan and other leaders was filed by the state through FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Citing the first information report (FIR), the Pakistani publication reported that Arif Masood Naqvi, who is the owner of the Wooton Cricket Limited — transferred “ill-gotten" money to a bank account registered under the name of the PTI.

“The purpose stated in the swift messages of the transactions is ‘agreed transfer’ to disguise the true nature, origin, location, movement and ownership of these funds," the complaint said.

According to the FIR, the former ruling party leaders have violated the Foreign Exchange Act and they were declared as the beneficiaries of suspicious bank accounts.

The FIR further stated that Naqvi was also facing trials in the UK and the US for defrauding investors.

The complaint named Imran Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Syed Yunus Ali Raza, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Rahim Sheikh, Tariq Shafi, Faisal Maqbool Shaikh, Hamid Zaman and Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhary as signatories/beneficiaries of the PTI account in question.

Khan, his party leaders and the management of the bank where PTI had an account, have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 477-A (falsification of accounts) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal code.

They have also been booked under Section 23 (penalty and procedure) of Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

