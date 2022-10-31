Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Embark on Maiden Trip to China on Tuesday

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be on a two-day visit to China from Tuesday, country’s Foreign Office spokesperson said. This will be Sharif’s maiden visit to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang since taking office in April.

“This would be prime minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Pakistani delegation is also expected to include Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The Pakistani PM will be among the first leaders to visit Beijing following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China where China’s President Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as the Communist Party’s leader.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elected Xi as its general secretary for a precedent-breaking five-year term last week.

“Prime minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The prime minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. The two sides will review the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments," the spokesperson added.

During his stay, Shehbaz Sharif will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

