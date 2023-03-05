Home » News » World » Toshakhana Case: Pak Police Reaches Imran Khan's Residence to Arrest Him; Party Issues SOS to Workers

Toshakhana Case: Pak Police Reaches Imran Khan's Residence to Arrest Him; Party Issues SOS to Workers

Imran Khan, who has been recovering from a gunshot injury, has skipped indictment hearings thrice in the Islamabad sessions court

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 15:16 IST

Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has appealed to party workers to arrive at Imran Khan's residence to stop his arrest. (Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has appealed to party workers to arrive at Imran Khan's residence to stop his arrest. (Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Pakistan police arrived at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore residence on Sunday with an arrest warrant in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The move comes after a session court issued a non-bailable warrant against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the Toshakhana case after his repeated failure to appear before the court, The Dawn reported.

The 70-year-old former PM, who has been recovering from a gunshot injury from an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, has skipped indictment hearings thrice in the Islamabad sessions court.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

However, when the Islamabad police arrived at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence, there were a large number of PTI workers, who gathered outside his residence fearing his arrest.

The PTI had appealed all the party workers to immediately arrive at Imran Khan’s residence to stop his probable arrest. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said a nationwide protest will be called if Khan is arrested.

“Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation," Chaudhry said.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," he added.

Advertisement

Sources told News18 that Imran Khan will be taken to Islamabad once he is arrested. Meanwhile, the police have warned legal action against those who obstruct the legal process.

As per the latest reports, a team of Islamabad Police is inside Imran Khan’s House in Zaman Park. However, Imran Khan is not cooperating with law officers.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police said that Imran Khan was served notice, which was the first step. Now, the police team has arrived at Zaman Park to arrest the former Pakistani PM today. He requested PTI workers and public to cooperate with the police.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 05, 2023, 15:02 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 15:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week