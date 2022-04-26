Pakistan: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to Take Oath as Foreign Minister on Wednesday

Pakistan’s People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as the federal foreign minister on Wednesday. He announced this at a press conference following a meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee.

The 33-year-old scion of the Bhutto-Zardari family was the front-runner for the coveted post of the foreign minister.

The announcement comes days after Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP leader and adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, in a conversation with journalists in London, confirmed that Bilawal will take oath as the foreign minister in a day or two.

A day after he excused himself from taking the oath as the foreign minister, Bilawal headed to London where he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which they discussed the “overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

PPP and PML-N — the two main political parties — have been alternatively in power when the military was not ruling the country. The powerful Army has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 plus years of existence.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had earlier assured that the PPP chairman would take the oath after he returns to Pakistan. Kaira told reporters that Bilawal had left for Pakistan after he held two meetings with the PML-N supremo to exchange views on political matters, a PTI report quoting Geo News said.

The PPP is the second-largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was appointed on April 11.

(With PTI inputs)

