Pakistan’s currency tumbled to a record low of Rs 255 against the US dollar as the crisis-stricken government relaxed its grip to win much-needed loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country’s money exchange companies removed the limit on the dollar-rupee rate from Wednesday and said they will let the local currency drop slowly in the open market, Bloomberg reported.

The Pakistani rupee fell by Rupees 24 and was trading at Rs 255 against the US dollar at 1 pm, according to the Express Tribune.

With the $6.5 billion of IMF lending stalled and a nearing debt default, the decline in the currency suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resolve in winning approval for the much-needed funds.

Pakistan entered a USD 6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during Imran Khan’s government in 2019, which was increased to USD 7 billion last year. The programme’s ninth review is currently pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of USD 1.18 billion.

The central bank this week also raised interest rates to a 24-year high to fight surging prices.

The rupee slid as low as 242.25 to the greenback on Thursday, surpassing the previous all-time trough of 240.375 set in July, the report said.

“Pakistan is showing its willingness and finally conceding to IMF demands to secure funds after a long period of reluctance," Naveed Vakil, chief operating officer at AKD Securities Pvt Ltd. in Karachi reportedly said.

“The IMF is firmly positioned on Pakistan maintaining a market-based exchange rate and today’s move has given markets the confidence that officials will now complete the remaining required conditions to continue the IMF program," he added.

The IMF has delayed the release of funds and Islamabad is battling to keep its economy afloat as power outages, dollar shortages and political tensions threaten to sink the nation deeper into crisis.

