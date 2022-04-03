Pakistan: SC Hearing to Continue Tomorrow, Court Refuses Interim Stay, Urges All to Maintain Peace

Amid Pakistan’s political turmoil, the Supreme Court on Sunday issued a notice to all those who filed petitions against the dissolving of Parliament after Prime Minister Imran Khan skirted a no-trust motion, and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

The petitions have been filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Bar Council, secretary defence, secretary interior, advocate general of Punjab and all political parties that moved SC. A notice has also been issued to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan.

The five-member bench headed by Chief Justice has directed the secretary defence and secretary interior to maintain law and order in the country, urging citizens to maintain peace and order.

The court also rejected the request for an interim stay on the move and called for records of the Sunday’s dissolution of the National Assembly.

Sources said the SC was in support of early elections and there was a possibility that all parties will be called for compromise.

Sunday saw high drama as the deputy speaker of Parliament, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, blocked the opposition’s no-confidence motion that Khan was expected to lose. President Arif Alvi, also of Khan’s party, approved his request to dissolve Parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

Pakistan People’s Party secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was among the many who then moved SC, alleging the deputy speaker’s act to disallow voting on the motion was a “violation of fundamental rights". The petition termed it an “illegal act" that should be set aside.

Sources said imposing an Emergency or inviting the Army to take charge till the situation is under control could be the options before the Supreme Court. They added the SC has a tough task ahead and undoing the developments is not possible in a single order. Experts also feel that an Army takeover would add to Khan’s public support.

Khan on Saturday urged the youth of the country to stage “peaceful protests" .

He said on Sunday: “My action has surprised Opposition. Had I revealed about this surprise yesterday, they would not have been so bothered today." He reiterated allegations of US conspiracy in Pakistan’s foreign policy, which the US has denied.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to replace Khan if he were removed, called the parliamentary block “nothing short of high treason".

Meanwhile, PPP leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan said while proceedings of the National Assembly cannot be challenged in the Pakistan Supreme Court, the deputy speaker’s ruling can be overturned if the no-confidence motion is considered a resolution.

Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry attacked the Opposition, stating “there are tears in their eyes". He alleged they are running away from early elections.

The opposition has been blaming Khan for failing to revive the economy and crackdown on corruption.

With Agency Inputs

