'Pakistan a State of Butchers’: Taliban Blames Army, ISI over Rotten Bodies at Hospital | Exclusive

Days after the uproar over hundreds of rotten bodies found at a public sector hospital in Multan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistan’s Taliban condemned it, calling Pakistan the “state of butchers" and holding the Army and government responsible for the act. Some reports pegged the number of bodies at 200.

There was speculation that the corpses may be of Balochs and Pashtuns, who were victims of forced disappearances as they were abducted by Pakistani forces from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces of Pakistan.

A source told CNN-News18 that the abandoned bodies were recovered from Punjab Nishtar Hospital and several corpses had their chests ripped open and organs removed.

A doctor, on condition of anonymity, said the large ‘salwars’ on the bodies indicate the victims are either Balochs or Pashtuns. Their strong body structure, typical to mountains and hard terrains, is also a giveaway, the doctor said, adding the hospital administration is not conducting their DNA test and is trying to cover up the issue.

‘BODIES MUTILATED, ORGANS SOLD FOR DIRTY MONEY’

The TTP called it the work of the Pakistani government and its institutions such as Army and Inter-State Intelligence (ISI). “Pakistan is the ‘state of butchers’, where no one cares for human lives, especially of Balochs and Pashtuns. Pakistan has no pure intentions (na-Pak) intentions towards Balochs and Pashtuns," said the statement.

The TTP’s declaration said the bodies of the people were “mutilated, their organs removed and sold for dirty money and games". The statement added that thousands of Pashtuns and Baloch have been disappearing for years. “The rotten corpses belonged to Balochs and Pashtuns who were victims of forced disappearances," it said.

The TTP also condemned the parties and human rights organisations that did not raise their voice against such cases and said the TTP will question the government over such actions. “Acts like these are a disrespect of human bodies and against the Shariah."

WHAT HAPPENED ON THURSDAY?

Adviser to Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar on Thursday visited the Nishtar Hospital in Multan, some 350 km from Lahore, and found several “abandoned" bodies on the roof of the hospital’s mortuary.

According to a report by ANI, Gujjar said when he was on his visit, a man approached him and said “if you want to do a good deed then go the morgue and check it out".

He stated that when he arrived, the staff was not prepared to open the mortuary doors. “I told you that if you don’t open it right now, I’m going to file a first information report (FIR) against you," Gujjar continued. He claimed that when the morgue was finally opened, they entered to find at least 200 bodies lying around. “All of the decomposing bodies [men and women] were naked. Women’s bodies were also not covered."

Gujjar stated that when he asked the doctors to explain what was going on, they stated that these were used for educational purposes by medical students.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Friday formed a high-powered committee to investigate the matter. The six-member committee, headed by specialised healthcare secretary Muzamil Bashir, has been given three days to complete the probe and fix the responsibility.

